ITV News Meridian's James Dunham has been speaking to witnesses at the scene.

A boy who died after being stabbed in broad daylight in Brighton city centre has been named by police.

Emergency services were called to Queens Road at around 5pm yesterday (5 October).

The victim has been named to be 17-year-old Mustafa Momand - he was treated by paramedics at the scene but eventually died in hospital.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

A blue tent is in place where the stabbing took place. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Local business owner Wayne James runs a barbershop just yards from the scene and witnessed the emergency response.

Mr James said: "No one knew what was happening it was 4pm. I've had a business on this road for 24 years and have never known anything like this to happen.

"I'm originally from Croydon and we know what recently happened there. But it doesn't matter where it is it can still happen on your doorstep."

The fatal stabbing took place on a main road which links Brighton's shops and seafront.

Forensic teams have been trying to build a picture of what happened and have been gathering evidence for more than 12 hours.

A large section of the road remains closed.

Sussex Police has described the investigation as 'fast-moving' and has urged all witnesses to speak to them. Credit: ITV Meridian

Sussex Police, Det Ch Insp Simon Yates said: "Knife crime in Sussex is relatively low in comparison to the national average.

"There is more to be done. I was in a meeting discussing funding and interventions we can provide and a safe space location for children and young people involved in exploitation and knife crime.

"You feel personally responsible in a way. You're doing all this work - good work - to try and intervene and prevent these things from taking place and when you read the headlines your heart just sinks, it can't not."

As every hour passes, officers say they are building a clearer picture of the circumstances leading to yesterday's fatal stabbing.

In Brighton this weekend, there will be an increase in both uniform and plainclothes officers.

There will also be extra searches on people suspected of having a knife and authorities say they are determined to find a way - to stop people carrying them in the first place.

