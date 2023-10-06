Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Caitlin, her mum Liz Hatfield, and Penguins head coach Ben Reid spoke to ITV reporter Rachel Hepworth.

As any swimmer will tell you- success in the pool comes from dedication, hard graft and self-belief, and there's no doubting that Caitlin Hatfield has all three.

The 19-year-old has been swimming since she was four, training up to six times a week, for two hours at a time.

Success in the pool comes from dedication, hard graft and self-belief and it is clear Caitlin Hatfield has all three. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

She is part of the Penguins Swimming Club in Winchester, and has no lack of ambition, having just returned from the Down Syndrome European Championships in Genoa, Italy, where she made five finals, coming third in two of them, smashing her PBs.

"I love swimming and being in the water," she says.

"The training is hard, but I enjoy it.

"My favourite stroke I'd say is butterfly, because I want to be like Michael Phelps- he's a great swimmer- incredible."

But Caitlin is pretty incredible too, a true water baby.

Caitlin is pretty incredible too, a true water baby. She has been swimming since she was four. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She plays tennis and rugby too but has always loved swimming- training and competing with her regular team mates- supported by her coaches.

"Oh she's unbelievable,"says head coach Ben Reid. "We're really proud of her as a club.

"She's a real character around the club and all the coaches love working with her.

"You always know when she's in because she always makes herself known for sure."

Caitlin, from Otterbourne in Hampshire, joined Down Syndrome Swimming GB in 2018.

It's a volunteer-led charity enabling children and adults to reach their potential as elite swimmers, and giving them opportunities to swim at international level.

Liz Hatfield has always been a huge supporter of her daughter's swimming. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The support has meant Caitlin has gone from strength to strength, culminating in her recent clutch of European medals; "It means I'm really happy", she says. "I've worked really hard, my family's proud and my coaches are proud."

"She's really stepped up her training in the last few months," says her mum Liz, "and that's really reaped the rewards for her."

"She's just so chuffed with herself which is really lovely to see."

And what would she like people to take away from what Caitlin has achieved?

"Just what you can do really with essentially what's a severe learning disability.

"When Caitlin was born we had no idea that all these opportunities might exist down the line.

Liz Hatfield said: 'When Caitlin was born we had no idea that all these opportunities might exist down the line.' Credit: ITV News Meridian

"So just get involved - there's so may clubs that are inclusive for all sorts of sporting activities- just go along and ask and the sky's the limit really, and it's great for their self-confidence too."

Caitlin would love to be a swimming teacher herself one day, and is now training hard for the British Down Syndrome swimming Championships in Crawley in November, and the World Championships in Turkey in March 2024.