A driving instructor from Surrey has been arrested after they were seen driving 'appallingly' on the county's roads.

Surrey Police's Roads Policing team stopped the motorist yesterday (Thursday 5 October) when officers noticed their poor road manner.

Upon a roadside check, the motorist was found to be above the legal limit for alcohol.

Police say the driver blew 45ug/l, which is above the legal limit of 35ug/l (35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath).

When further checks were made it was revealed the driver was an instructor. Police say they have since made the appropriate authority aware of the incident.

The driver has also been charged to court.

In a statement, Surry Roads Policing said: "Vehicle stopped due to its appalling manner of driving in Camberley, driver blew 45ug/l at the roadside and went on to blow 44ug/l in custody. "Job = Driving Instructor. Charged to court and appropriate authority made aware."

