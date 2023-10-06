Waffle the horse rescued by crane after getting into 'kerfuffle' in water-filled ditch in Sheerness
Firefighters in Kent have had to carry out a specialist rescue operation today, after a horse got itself stuck in a tricky situation.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a water-filled ditch in Minster-on-Sea, Sheerness, this morning (6 October).
There crews found Waffle the horse, who was stuck up to her waist in mud.
Back-up was called in, with the animal rescue unit's crane brought in to help free her.
Teams also used mud paths to help retrieve the stuck animal.
Eventually, Waffle was freed through the use of the crane, to lift the 16-hand horse to safety.
The fire service confirmed she was okay, despite her ordeal, and has been taken back to her stable for a "much-needed bath".
In a statement Kent Fire and Rescue said: "Waffle the horse got into a bit of a kerfuffle after becoming stuck in a water-filled ditch in Minster-on-Sea, Sheerness. "Crews used mud paths and the Animal Rescue unit’s crane to lift the 16-hand horse to safety.
"Waffle was taken back to her stable for a much-needed bath."
