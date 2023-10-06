Firefighters in Kent have had to carry out a specialist rescue operation today, after a horse got itself stuck in a tricky situation.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a water-filled ditch in Minster-on-Sea, Sheerness, this morning (6 October).

There crews found Waffle the horse, who was stuck up to her waist in mud.

Back-up was called in, with the animal rescue unit's crane brought in to help free her.

Crews worked together and used animal rescue devices on the animal. Credit: Kent FRS

Teams also used mud paths to help retrieve the stuck animal.

Eventually, Waffle was freed through the use of the crane, to lift the 16-hand horse to safety.

The fire service confirmed she was okay, despite her ordeal, and has been taken back to her stable for a "much-needed bath".

Waffle was seen being comforted by rescuers after she was successfully pulled out of the ditch. Credit: Kent FRS

In a statement Kent Fire and Rescue said: "Waffle the horse got into a bit of a kerfuffle after becoming stuck in a water-filled ditch in Minster-on-Sea, Sheerness. "Crews used mud paths and the Animal Rescue unit’s crane to lift the 16-hand horse to safety.

" Waffle was taken back to her stable for a much-needed bath."

