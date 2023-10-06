One of six kittens found dumped in a cardboard box has died - prompting an RSPCA investigation.

The five-week-old kittens were found by a boy who was walking home from school at around 4pm on Tuesday (3 October) in Duncan Down in Whitstable.

He took them home and called the RSPCA.

There were six kittens in the box, three black, two ginger and one tortoiseshell.

One of the black kittens was unwell and struggling to breathe, and later passed away.

The discovery comes at a time where there has been a huge influx of abandoned pets and unwanted cats amid the cost of living crisis. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA animal rescue officer (ARO) Emily Hoad collected the kittens. She said: “It would have been very traumatising for these kittens to have been dumped in this way.

"One of them was seriously ill and later died. Who knows what could have happened to the rest if they hadn’t been found.

“I took them to a local vet surgery and the remaining five kittens were all healthy, although two of them were a bit small and they all needed worming and flea treatment.

“We think they are around five weeks old, they were eating solid food so it seems they have been weaned.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area on 3 October and might have seen the kittens being dumped, or anyone who recognises the kittens”

Members of the public with information, are urged to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01163666.

All five kittens have been rehomed by vet nurses at the practice. Credit: RSPCA

Between 2021 and 2022, the charity saw a 6% increase in the number of dogs taken into care and a 4% increase in the number of cats.

Each year, more than 20,000 cats are rescued by the RSPCA, which the charity says highlights the importance of neutering.

It also is pushing for more people to adopt with its month-long 'Adoptober' rehoming campaign.

It aims to show the many animals the charity has, who are waiting to find their perfect match.

