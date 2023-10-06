A van driver has been reported by police, after they were caught blocking a zebra crossing whilst buying a pastry.

The white van driving motorist had parked up on zig-zags outside a 'popular bakery', which obscured the view of a zebra crossing for other motorists.

Officers from Thames Valley Police's Roads team sprung into action, and had a chat with the driver whilst they were grabbing a 'hot sausage roll'.

They then reported the driver for a road traffic offence, which could see them get three points on their license and a £100 fine.

Rule 191 of the Highway Code states that motorists 'must not park on a crossing or in the area covered by the zig-zag lines.'

Rule 193 tells drivers to 'take extra care where the view of either side of the crossing is blocked by queuing traffic or incorrectly parked vehicles.'

In a statement, Thames Valley Roads Policing said: "A van driver in Amersham was parked on zig-zags grabbing a hot sausage roll at a popular bakery.

"The view of the crossing was obstructed. The driver was reported for the offence and faces a possible 3 points and £100 fine."Park responsibly for pastries."

