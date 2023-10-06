A traffic warden has been attacked in Worthing and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The victim was left with serious injuries after being assaulted on Alexander Terrace, near to the Nando’s restaurant, between 6.30pm and 7pm on Friday 18 August.

Police say the suspect was a passenger in a dark coloured van and is described as white, 5’ 8” and of medium build with brown hair and wearing a green tracksuit.

Officers are looking to speak to anybody who saw what happened or may have captured any relevant dash cam or mobile phone footage.

People can report it online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1225 of 18/08.

