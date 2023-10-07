Brighton's market celebrating Black businesses celebrates its first year

Play Brightcove video

An event showcasing Black artists and makers is celebrating its first year.

Black Brighton Market is a monthly event, selling a variety of artwork and handmade items. Its aim is to create equal opportunities and better profits for Black creatives in the city.

It was started by Jade Hylton as a way of valuing & elevating Black creatives in a predominantly white city.

Black Brighton Market is held upstairs in The Actor's Pub in Kemptown

Jade explains,

"I was trying to learn a bit more about myself by connecting with my own community in my city. By reaching out I found a lot of people needed this platform as well."

Multidisciplinary Artist , Nalo Solo

Nalo Solo is one of the artists taking part in the event. Her multimedia work explores contemporary relationship dynamics, social structures and intergenerational trauma.

Sandra Afflick started her business creating positive affirmation cards after she found they benefitted her mental health during lockdown and following George Floyd's Murder.

The market is held at The Actors Pub in Brighton and features crafts, homemade goods, and artwork by people who have been underrepresented in mainstream galleries or creative spaces.

Artist Josef Cabey says, "Curators in galleries need to recognise that we’re here. We’re not just here in October - we’re here 365 days a year.

" So when you’re programming a show that is not necessarily about Black artists, you might include us. "

Jade hopes Black Brighton Market will allow people of colour to explore their creative side and grow confidence in being their own boss.

