The aftermath looks utterly devastating with the kitchen of a flat gutted by fire.

In an image release by firefighters, the photo shows the room of the home a blackened-mess with appliances like the microwave as well as pots covered in thick black ash.

The fire happened on Friday morning in B lackbird Leys Road in Oxford with the alarm being raised just before lunch.

Crews from Slade Park fire station and Rewley Road fire station were greeted by flames from the kitchen window.

Firefighters at the scene on Friday Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue service

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high pressure hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

The force has now revealed a tumble dryer is likely to be the cause of the incident.

On Facebook, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue praised the owner for their quick evacuation.

The post read, "Incident commander Shaun Lewis said the resident’s quick evacuation was excellent and would like to remind everyone to test their smoke alarms once a week, ensuring they work and that closing doors can confine a fire and stop smoke damage."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…