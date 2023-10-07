Drivers on the M25 and A3 face a weekend of disruption as a 750 tonne crane is drafted onto site.

The specialist piece of machinery will be used to install 10 giant 80 tonne concrete beams that will form part of a new flyover.

National Highways is spending £317 million on reducing delays and improving safety on junction 10 of the M25 for Wisley in Surrey.

The delicate works mean there will be a full closure of the A3 from 9pm on Friday October 13th until 6am Monday 16 October.

Jonathan Wade – Senior Project Manager at National Highways – said, “The upcoming bridge beam lift is another significant milestone for this transformative scheme.

“The beams measuring 33 metres in length, around the same as three double decker buses, and lifting them into place is a remarkable engineering feat by a highly skilled team of specialists.

“Once in place, the beams will support the new road deck on the Wisley Lane flyover, which will provide safer and smoother access to Wisley Lane and RHS Wisley from the A3.”

Drivers heading south will be diverted to junction 9 of the M25 onto the use the A24, A246 and A247 to join the A3 at Burntcommon.

The A3 and M25 junction is one of the most dangerous and congested on the roads network Credit: ITV News

Non-motorway traffic will be taken off the A3 at Hook and use the A243 to pick up the same diversion via A24 at Leatherhead.

Drivers heading north over the full weekend closure will be diverted via A247, A246, A24 and M25 to junction 9.

Non-motorway traffic will continue along the A243 and join the A3 at Hook.

With 300,000 vehicles passing through the junction each day, National Highways say the transport scheme will deliver eight new bridges with five being replaced.

