Police investigating an incident at a town centre park in which a man allegedly touched a woman inappropriately have produced an e-fit which they hope will lead to information.

The computer-generated image shows a man with a dark beard, wearing a black hat and bomber jacket.

Thames Valley Police put out the image as part of their appeal into an allegation a woman was touched inappropriately.

The force said the offence reportedly took place at 8:20pm on Monday 2 October in Vale Park, Aylesbury.

In a post on X, formally known as Twitter, police said: "We are releasing an E-fit of a man after incident in Vale Park, at 8.20pm on Monday. "A man appeared to be unconscious on a bench, a woman went to check on him, he then grabbed her, touching her inappropriately."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the force through the 101 non-emergency number.

The incident has a crime reference number of 43230022732.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know