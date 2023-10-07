Firefighters have been extinguishing a wildfire that brok out on Elstead Common in Godalming, Surrey.

People have been told to avoid the area while appliances worked at the scene.

Surrey Fire and Rescue service said, "We are currently dealing with a wildfire on Elstead Common. We're asking residents to avoid/leave the area, especially Thursley Road and the tracks around the site, while our crews are dealing with this."

At 4:30pm the force released an update which said, " The fire on Elstead Common is out, but some appliances will remain on scene for now. We ask people to still avoid the areas while there are vehicles there."

