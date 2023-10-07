A fisherman has died on a boat off the Sussex coast after making a mayday call to the emergency services.

The coastguard received the distress signal in the early hours of Saturday morning with the police then alerted.

The vessel was brought into Shoreham where it was met by officers from Sussex Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

An investigation is now underway into the incident.

A statement from Sussex Police said, "Around 1.40am on Saturday (7 October), police were notified by coastguard of a mayday call being received by a vessel at sea off the coast of Sussex.

"Sadly, a man was confirmed to have died on the boat.

"The vessel was brought into Shoreham, where it was met by officers from Sussex Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

"No suspicious circumstances were identified by police and officers are now supporting the MAIB investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...