Tilly built up quite a following Credit: Facebook

Tributes have been pouring in for a Bengal cat who became a Facebook sensation after her death was announced.

Tilly became the talk of the town in Gosport, Hampshire with her mischievous curiosity leading her to places she probably shouldn't have been.

Everywhere she went people always embraced her with Hampshire Police even awarding her the superior status of 'police cat'.

A shrine has been setup with people leaving flowers and messages of condolence.

Tilly got on with everyone and everything Credit: Facebook

Tilly's sudden death was announced on her social media page which has almost 4,000 followers.

"It is with great sadness that I tell you that Tilly was found sleeping peacefully this morning.

"I don’t know why. I am going to the vets now to say goodbye as a kind lady handed her in. I am beyond devastated. Sleep tight my precious Tilly."

It's now suspected that Tilly was tragically hit by a vehicle.

Tilly exploring a market stall Credit: Facebook

People on social media have been paying tribute. Jill Adams said, "God bless you Tilly and thank you for all the love, friendship and laughter that surrounded you in meeting everyone. You will be missed xx"

Annika Maughan said, "Noooooo devastated. I love her, she's so young so sorry to hear this. Crying xxx"

Lewis Costas added, "I'm so sorry for your loss! Me and my girls loved seeing tilly in town. We will miss her dearly!"

While Chris Hughes said, "Absolutely tragic. Life in town will be that extra bit sadder now. Have fun wandering on the rainbow bridge, finds lots of places to go in Tilly."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...