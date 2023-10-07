A man has slammed a restaurant of the popular fast food chain KFC claiming to have discovered a rusty screw inside a meal.

Callum Feehan bought a takeaway meal from the branch in Gillingham, Kent at the end of last month.

The 25-year old said he was 'shocked' to make the discovery,

"I've ordered from them before and have had some minor issues but nothing like this before.

Callum says he found this screw in his fries box Credit: Callum Feehan

"I took the food home and had a mouthful of chips and then is when I felt something hard and sharp.

"At first I thought it was my tooth, but it turned out it was a rusty screw.

"I immediately tweeted KFC with my concerns but I didn't get a reply for quite a few days.

"They eventually replied saying they'd look into it, but I didn't get anything conclusive until I contacted the press."

When asked about the moment he found the screw Callum said, "I was shocked. I have never found something in my food before.

Callum shared this photograph of the screw Credit: Callum Feehan

"I'm less concerned about me, as if it had been a child eating my meal that screw had the potential to be fatal.

"I'm not happy with the way KFC have handled this, I used to go once or twice a week but will not be going back."

In messages to Callum on social media, a KFC representative said, "I am sorry to hear of how you have been left feeling following your visit to our Gillingham - Canterbury Street store.

"Please be assured we will work closely with the restaurant in question to handle your complaint as quickly and efficiently as possible."

A KFC spokesperson said, “We have strict processes in place to prevent any foreign objects from entering the food we serve.

"As a result, we take claims of this nature extremely seriously and can confirm our team is investigating as a matter of urgency. We are also in touch with Callum to keep him updated.”

