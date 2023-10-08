Police in Sussex have arrested two people, after a 74-year-old man was seriously injured in a suspected assault in Littlehampton.

Officers were alerted by doctors at Worthing Hospital after the victim was admitted with a head injury.

The assault is believed to have taken place between 6pm and 7pm on Friday (6 October) on the High Street in the town.

At this time, police said, the injury is being treated as serious.

A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remain in custody at this time.

Investigations Supervisor Perry Humphreys said: “Our enquiries suggest there were a lot of people in the High Street around the time of this assault who may have seen something that would assist our investigation.

“I would urge anybody with information to please get in touch. In particular, we are looking to identify a group of young people who were in the vicinity of ‘Sweet Dreams & Bubbles’ at the time.”

Anyone with information or any relevant footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Glynde.