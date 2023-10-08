Southern Water says it's delaying repairs to a burst water main near the A27 in Falmer, to prevent travel disruption to thousands of fans heading to the Amex stadium.

Brighton kick off against Liverpool at 2pm on Sunday, by which time the water company hopes to have reconnected temporary supplies to thousands of its customers.

They say tankers are on their way to inject water into the main to increase pressure to affected households.

Southern Water say they were made aware of the burst early this morning in the BN 2 area.

Engineers located the burst site just off the A27.

The repair of the 10 inch main will be carried out later this evening once match traffic has left the Amex.

In a statement the company apologised for any inconvenience caused;

"If you or anyone in your house is vulnerable please call 0330 303 0368 to be added to our priority service register for bottled water deliveries. Please watch our website, X and FaceBook streams for updates."

The water supply issues in Falmer follow a 10-day outage for nearly 5000 Southern Water customers in Rye, Winchelsea and Camber.