First UK solo exhibition comes to Hastings by rising Nigerian Artist

WATCH: ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

From the west coast of Africa to the southeast coast of England. A brand new exhibition has opened this weekend at the Hastings Contemporary.

It's the first major solo exhibition by Nigerian artist Nengi Omuku, exploring her profound relationship with the natural world.

The Dance of People and the Natural World will not only introduce Omuku’s work to a wider UK audience, but also seeks to broaden the exposure and awareness of the vibrant contemporary Nigerian art scene.​

'Wade in the Water' is one of two pieces painted especially for the exhibition in Hastings

Displaying more than ten pieces​, the show spans five of Hastings Contemporary’s eight galleries, and includes works made between 2021 and 2023 that explore Omuku’s love of nature and the ways in which it provides her with a sense of safety and serenity.

Born in Warri, Nigeria, Omuku spent several years in London, studying at the Slade School of Fine Art. She has subsequently developed a distinctive style, which involves applying oil paint to gesso-prepared composite strips of the Nigerian fabric sanyan; a tightly-woven, hand-spun material that is an important aspect of Nigeria’s cultural history.

Nengi told ITV Meridian: "There’s this incredible fabric worn by the Yoruba people called Aso Oke. I was asking them: what was the first version of this fabric? It’s a pre-colonial textile. It was originally worn by women as a ceremonial dress.

"When I see a complete set, I will rescue them and restore them. The first thing I do is reverse the stitches. So that the original front of the textile is preserved. "