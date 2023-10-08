Police in Hampshire are appealing for information after a teenager was robbed in Fareham on Friday.

An 18-year-old man was sat alone on a bench in the Tukes Avenue open space behind the Asda store, when he was approached by a group of two girls and two boys at around 10:45am.

He was then assaulted, and had £65 in cash taken from his wallet, along a pouch of tobacco and a small red Goodman speaker stolen.

After the incident the group are said to have walked away in the direction of Asda.

Police have released the following descriptions of the people they'd like to speak to:

Girl 1: around 5ft 6 to 5ft 8ins tall, white, of slim build, with long brown hair, wearing a blue top, and black trousers.

Girl 2: white, of slim build, with dark brown hair, wearing a green vest top, and black trousers.

Boy 1: white, of medium build, with short blond/brown hair, wearing black trousers, a black t-shirt, and carrying a rucksack.

Boy 2: white, of medium build, with short dark brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt, and black jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information about the incident, or recognises the descriptions given, should contact Hampshire Police.