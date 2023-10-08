A woman has had her uninsured car seized by police while picking up her partner, whose own car had been confiscated for drug offences.

Sussex Police posted about the incident on social media, asking "How do you get both your cars confiscated in one night?"

Officers had pulled over a vehicle for driving without tax on October 7th. The car was seized and the driver arrested following a failed drugs wipe.

The suspect arranged to be picked up by his partner, who was in turn arrested for driving without insurance.