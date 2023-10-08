Tradespeople in Hampshire are being warned to protect their vehicles - after a significant rise in the number of tool thefts in recent weeks.

Hampshire police says towns along the A3 corridor have been targeted - from Bordon and Liphook down to Petersfield and industrial estates in Havant and Portsmouth.

72 thefts have been reported since the middle of August and they usually happen in the evening or overnight.

Similarities in the thefts have established that an organised crime group is likely to be responsible.

Hampshire Police say the crimewave has now been made a priority for officers in the east of the county, and part of their response will include proactive patrols in hotspot areas.

They include:

Jervis Drive, Gosport.Grevillea Avenue, Fareham.Eastern Road, Portsmouth.Langstone Technology Park.Woodbury Avenue, Havant.Spencer Road, Emsworth.Hurstville Drive, Waterlooville.Merchistoun Road, Horndean.York Close, Petersfield.Benhams Lane, Greatham.Midhurst Road, Liphook.Lucia Park, Bordon.Vicarage Hill, Alton.Fleet Road, Fleet.Kaglane Copse, Pennington

An industrial park in Havant was one of the locations targeted

DCI Dal Andrews said they were taking the issue very seriously; "This is an extremely impactful crime affecting people's livelihoods and businesses" she said.

"The method of entry and the targeting of power tools is what enables to connect these offences and see patterns of offending."

Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who sees vehicles acting suspiciously in the areas affected, or who has had their number plates stolen.

They are also issuing prevention advice: