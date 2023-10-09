80 year-old man attacked by gang in violent robbery at his home

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 80 year-old man was injured in a violent robbery at his home in Hailsham.

Officers were called to a property in Ersham Road after four people broke in and demanded money from the occupant.

It happened at around 00:35am on Saturday (7 October).

The victim, a man in his 80s, was threatened and handed over a quantity of cash.

He was hit on the head and taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

Police attended the scene and carried out an extensive area search, with the assistance of police dogs and drone, but no suspects were identified.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers ask anyone who saw what happened or who may have captured any relevant doorbell, CCTV, or dash cam footage from the area to get in touch.

Anyone with information can report online or by calling 101 quoting serial 37 of 07/10.

