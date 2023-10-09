A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged tonight (9 October) with murder.

It follows the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Mustafa Momand in Queens Road, Brighton, around 5pm on Thursday (5 October).

The defendant remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

The force also put out a reminder for people to refrain from posting any comments which could jeopardise the case or prejudice the right to a fair trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family, who continue to be supported by officers at this difficult time.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and our efforts to establish the exact circumstances of what happened that day are ongoing.

“We know that a weapon – believed to be a knife – was used in the attack, and despite extensive searches of the area we have so far been unable to trace it.

"I would therefore urge anyone in the vicinity of Queens Road or The Avenue, Moulsecoomb, to please check their gardens, bins or outbuildings for any signs of a discarded weapon, and if you see anything, please report it to us immediately.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...