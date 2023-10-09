Brighton stabbing: Police given more time to question 16 year old boy

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Brighton continues to be questioned by police.

17 year old Mustafa Momand was attacked on Queens Road on Thursday evening.

He was rushed by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he died. After a short search across the town, the 16-year-old suspect was detained and taken into custody.A spokesman for Sussex Police said last night: "Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a fatal stabbing in Brighton city centre."Emergency services were called to Queens Road around 5pm on Thursday to reports of an assault on a teenage boy. The victim was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he was sadly pronounced dead."He has since been identified as 17-year-old Mustafa Momand. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."Following an extensive search, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time."Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with Mustafa’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this is ongoing.“This incident took place in the centre of the city at a peak time. Officers have already spoken with many witnesses but we continue to urge anyone who saw what happened or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time to please come forward."Similarly, we are asking anyone who has relevant information or video footage – for example from a dash cam or their mobile phone – to get in touch.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.