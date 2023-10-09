A convicted murderer has been sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds from a bingo business in Basingstoke.

Stanley Elliott, 54, of Kiln Road in Sherborne St John, stole more than £28,000 from Buzz Bingo during the early hours of Thursday 9 January 2020.

He was accused of burgling the business with Geoffrey Hibbert, who he later murdered in June 2021.

Elliott was convicted of murdering Geoffrey and his wife Michelle Hibbert and was given a life sentence for both murders. The minimum term he must serve is 34 years.

On Thursday last week, Elliott was sentenced to 18 months for the burglary, which will run concurrently to his existing 34-year sentence for murder.

The cash which was seized by officers will be returned to the company.

Detective Constable Thomas Bailey said: “Despite strong evidence to the contrary, Elliott maintained his not guilty stance to the end. This jury’s verdict means that cash seized from his address, matching a portion of that stolen from Buzz Bingo in 2020, can now be returned to its rightful owner.

“Our officers were committed and determined to investigate this burglary offence fully and I hope this court result shows the public that we leave no stone unturned when it comes to bringing justice to victims of all crimes.

“We will ensure that we relentlessly pursue those who cause harm in our communities and I hope the result reassures people that we take reports of burglary incredibly seriously.”

