Play Brightcove video

Virtual fly through reveals what the stadium could look like. Credit: Oxford United FC

Virtual fly through footage has been released showing what Oxford United FC's potential new stadium could look like.

Oxford United need to find a new home because their current agreement to play at the Kassam Stadium in Littlemore comes to an end in 2026.

The club want to build a new 16,000 seat stadium on greenbelt land known as the Triangle which is close to the Kidlington roundabout and Oxford Parkway.

Oxfordshire County Council's Cabinet has already given in principle consent to lease the site as the new home for Oxford United.

The club say they will submit the planning application by Christmas.

Oxford United say they want to create a sustainable sports, entertainment and lifestyle landmark which is locally loved and internationally recognised.

The club want to build a new 16,000 seat stadium in the Triangle in Kidlington. Credit: Oxford United FC.

Plans for the stadium include a 180-bed hotel, restaurant, conference centre, health and wellbeing space and a community plaza.

The northern part of the building, next to the new plaza, will have a range of retail, restaurant and community spaces, including the Club Shop, Sports Bar / Café and restaurant.

There will also be open public green spaces surrounding the stadium which the club hope will enhance the biodiversity of the site.

Oxford United Football Club Chief Executive Tim Williams said: "With our right to use the Kassam Stadium coming to an end in 2026 and no option to renew the lease, we must find a new home.

"The club is committed to developing a proposal which is highly sustainable and community focused whilst providing a state-of-the-art destination for all.

"The further detail we have released today shows how seriously we take these principles, and I am delighted to share the first glimpse of our stadium with the whole of Oxfordshire."

Oxford United needs to find a new home because their current agreement to play at the Kassam Stadium comes to an end in 2026. Credit: Oxford United FC.

There will also be new pedestrian and cycle routes to Oxford Parkway station.

Sensory rooms will feature inside the stadium with a dedicated accessible concourse with elevated views of the field.

The public is being invited to visit the club's exhibition at Stratfield Brake Sport Ground and leave their feedback.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.