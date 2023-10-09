A 22-year-old man has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after he was stabbed in Brighton this morning. (Monday 9 October)

Police were called to Trafalgar Street in the city centre at around 4am and say they're carrying out extensive searches in area following the attack.

It comes days after the death of 17-year-old Mustafa Momand - who was stabbed in a street nearby on Thursday evening.

Police say t he incidents are not being linked but are increasing patrols in the area.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Officers are carrying out extensive searches in the area and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence while enquiries are ongoing.

" Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or via 101 quoting 162 of 09/10."

