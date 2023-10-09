Police have shut down a cannabis factory with more than 50 plants destroyed after they were found in the upstairs of a property.

The discovery was made by officers after neighbours reported men digging outside the house trying to abstract electricity, the process of stealing or diverting supply.

When confronted, the men ran away from the area with UK Power Networks being drafted in to make the area safe.

When Sussex Police arrived they discovered the plants and also evidence to suggest the downstairs of the flat on Reigate Road, Brighton was being prepared to cultivate more.

Police were called to the scene after a group of men were caught trying to abstract electricity Credit: Sussex Police

Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna said, “This was a significant operation where criminals were illegally abstracting electricity for use in the cultivation of cannabis.

“The criminals put their own safety and the safety of other residents in danger by doing so.

“Fortunately we have seized the drugs which have been destroyed, and the area has been made safe.

“Our Specialist Enforcement Unit officers acted quickly upon intelligence supplied from members of the public.

“It demonstrates our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“We encourage people to report drug-dealing, suspicious activity and anti-social behaviour to us, as it helps to inform our response and protect our communities.”

More stories from ITV News Meridian