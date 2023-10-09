Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for help to find the body of a mother-of-five from Kent, five years after she went missing.

Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green, was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area during the evening of 9 October 2018.

She was reported missing two days later.

Following an extensive police investigation, Sarah's ex-partner Ben Lacomba was jailed for life for her murder in 2019.

But Lacomba has never revealed the whereabouts of Sarah's body.

Sarah's ex-partner Ben Lacomba was jailed for life for her murder in 2019, but has never revealed where her body is. Credit: Kent Police

Now detectives have issued a renewed appeal to mark the five-year anniversary of Sarah's disappearance and murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Lacomba has always refused to tell anyone what he did to Sarah and sadly her body has never been found.

"Whilst Sarah’s killer may have faced justice for her murder, not knowing where she was left continues to cause considerable pain and distress to her loved ones.

"We continue to appeal for any new information which may help us identify new lines of enquiry and are asking people to cast their minds back five years, to anything at the time which may have seen unusual or suspicious.

Police believe Ben Lacomba transported Sarah Wellgreen's body in his red Vauxhall Zafira. Credit: Kent Police

"Lacomba would almost certainly have moved Sarah’s body in his car, a red Vauxhall Zafira taxi, with writing on the side. We believe it is very likely he then concealed her remains in a rural area, surrounding New Ash Green, Longfield or a location towards Sevenoaks."

Speaking to ITV Meridian in 2020, Sarah's mother Anne Reid said her family won't be able to move on until the body of her missing daughter is found.

"All the time we can't have a funeral, the children will still have that tiny bit of hope, that this isn't happening, that this isn't true.

"They know that their dad is in prison for what he did, and they know that he killed their mum.

"But, because there is no funeral and they can't say goodbye to her, I don't think it's really brought home to them."

The search for Sarah Wellgreen’s body remains one of the largest in Kent Police’s history. Credit: ITV Meridian

The search for Sarah’s body remains one of the largest in Kent Police’s history with more than 1,300 locations examined.

At its height, the operation involved around 120 officers a day using police dogs, drones, and the marine unit

Det Ch Insp Kimber added: "Any detail, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could be the clue which one day leads to a breakthrough.

"Sarah was a much-loved daughter, sister, and mother to five children, and if she was alive today would be approaching her 52nd birthday.

"We remain determined to find out what happened to her and hope that one day her loved ones will have the opportunity to lay her to rest in a place of their choosing."

