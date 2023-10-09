More than £2000 has been raised for a family whose home was gutted in a devastating fire in Oxford.

Fire crews were called to Blackbird Leys Road in Oxford just before lunchtime on Friday 6 October after a faulty tumble dryer caught fire.

Luckily the family managed to escape unhurt, and were praised for their quick evacuation of the property.

Crews from Slade Park fire station and Rewley Road fire station were greeted by flames from the kitchen window.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high pressure hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

Crews were called to the property in Blackbird Leys Road on Friday 6 October. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue

Now a family friend has launched a fundraising page in a bid to raise £6000 to help them get back on their feet after 'losing everything'.

Posting on Go fund me, it read: "My name is Sasha and I am a close family friend of the family who were so lucky to walk out of a devastating fire at their home on 6th October due to a faulty tumble dryer.

"Sadly they lost everything and now really need our help as a community to rebuild their lives again.

"One loving mum, one twelve year old boy, one five year old boy and a baby girl just under one year.

"L et’s see what we can do as a community to show love and support and help them get back on their feet again - thank you for your help it is really appreciated."

