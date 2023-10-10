Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

Once tucked away down a side street in the North Laines, Brighton’s first-ever shop dedicated to selling books by Black authors now sits proudly in a prominent spot on one of the city’s busiest roads - and it is thriving.

Afrori Books has moved to a new home in the Brighthelm Centre on North Road

Carolynn says:

"The small things are making massive changes, there’s a sign outside this books shop, the sign symbolises so much.

"It is saying there are Black people in this city, it’s saying there are black authors in this city, this is a safe space for Black people and their allies. It’s saying that a city like Brighton is accepting that. "

Carolynn Bain started Afrori books just 3 years ago in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the Black Lives Matter protests. Following a successful crowdfunding campaign that saw Carolynn raise over £10,000, Afrori books officially opened its doors.

In a predominantly white city - and industry - Carolynn wanted to diversify bookshelves, and ensure that people of colour could see themselves represented in books. But she’s achieved so much more than that.

Rifa Thorpe - Tracey is the co-founder of the Women of Colour Brighton group. She adds:

"She's given us a place to belong - it’s more than just a bookshop. But it's not just for Black people, it's for everyone "

Carolynn has been taking anti-racism training in to Brighton and Hove's schools

A former volunteer Ophelie Lawson explains:

"She’s been such a sunshine for our community, she’s shining on us, her healing, joyful light. Especially when I got pregnant with Afra. I was looking for a community that would make me feel safe but that I could evolve with, grow with. She gave me that little cocoon. "

As well as arranging children’s weekend workshops, Carolynn holds evening events; book clubs where readers are given the chance to explore challenging themes, characters and concepts.

But Carolynn's work has gone beyond the walls and shelves of the bookshop. She’s been the driving force in taking anti-racism training into the city’s schools.

Carolynn has since been recognised for the incredible work she’s doing by winning Book Seller of Year.

Carolynn says:

" I want to be a change-maker. Not for the lovely shiny awards - which I love - but for the people. "