A driver in Sittingbourne has been ticketed after they overtook stationary traffic and ran a red light.

Kent Police officers witnessed the motorist carry out the dangerous manoeuvre yesterday (Monday 9 October) and said it was lucky they didn't cause an accident.

The force says drivers should remain patient and wait at temporary traffic lights, which are covered by the same section of the Highway Code as permanent lights.

It acknowledged that some motorists may be frustrated by the volume of roadworks in Sittingbourne, but added this was no excuse to break the law.

Rule 109 of the Highway Code states: "You MUST obey all traffic light signals and traffic signs giving orders, including temporary signals & signs."

In a statement officers said: "Please do not overtake traffic to go through a red light in Sittingbourne, despite all the works.

"Whilst fortunate not to have caused an accident, it happened in front of the LPT3 Sgt.

"One Traffic Offence Report issued. Patience is a virtue."

