A drug dealer from Eastbourne has been jailed for a third time, after Police uncovered he was involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Nigel Hollands was repeatedly involved in the supply of cocaine in the town, and was found to be dealing again when officers uncovered messages on another persons phone about supply.

Believing the messages came from Hollands’ phone, officers stopped and searched him in June 2022, on Beach Road, Eastbourne, and found him in possession of the phone in question.

He was arrested and released under investigation while enquiries were ongoing.

In July 2023, Hollands was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and acquiring, using and possessing criminal property.

Hollands pleaded guilty to both offences at Lewes Crown Court and was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

Investigating officer APS Johnson said: “This lengthy sentence is as a result of Hollands having two previous convictions for the supply of cocaine in the Eastbourne area.

“Despite previously being jailed for these offences, he continued to supply Class A drugs and has once again been caught.

“This result will disrupt the supply of cocaine in Eastbourne and shows we are determined to catch people who continue to offend and cause harm in our community.

“We hope this sends a message to others that we take the supply of drugs very seriously and are committed to putting drug dealers behind bars where they belong.”

