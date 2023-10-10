Play Brightcove video

Watch Lorna Tucker describing her journey from teenage runaway to film director

A woman who was once a teenage runaway, sleeping rough and addicted to heroin has directed a new film in a bid to combat homelessness.

Lorna Tucker from Lewes in Sussex has drawn on her own experiences to make a hard-hitting film about the lows of experiencing homelessness.

To mark World Homeless Day, she's urging us all to help break the cycle which leads to people living on the streets.

Watch the trailer for Someone's Daughter, Someone's Son by Dartmouth Films

Someone's Daughter, Someone's Son, made by Dartmouth Films, tells the stories of people who've been forced to sleep rough on the streets of the UK.

According to Shelter, 271,000 people in the UK are homeless, most living in temporary accommodation or hostels, but 2,400 are sleeping rough.

The film features Earl Charlton who spent 25 year on and off the streets, but now helps other homeless people by fundraising for community groups and leading mental health walks.

Lorna Tucker hopes her film will change preconceptions about homelessness

Lorna is now fundraising to help show her film as widely as possible, hoping for a change in public policy around homelessness.

Lorna was able to return home and enter a detox programme, while so many of the people she knew on the street have since passed away.

