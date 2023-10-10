Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint over the University of Oxford's iconic Radcliffe Camera building.

A video posted on the group's social media pages, shows two people using cans of orange paint, spraying the bricks and window frames.

The students, armed with buckets of paint and spray cans targeted building at Oxford and Exeter universities at around midday on Tuesday, (10 October) in what the group describes as "resistance against the UK Government’s plans to licence new oil and gas projects."

A spokesperson for the climate activist group said: "2 students have just sprayed the Radcliffe Camera building at the University of Oxford in an act of civil resistance.

"Students are demanding that university leaders make a public statement calling on the government to end new oil and gas projects, and make a commitment to join their students in marching on the streets of London, if the government fails to respond."

One activist armed with orange spray paint at the University of Oxford. Credit: Just Stop Oil

The Radcliffe Camera is an iconic Oxford landmark and is also a working library.

The building which is recognisable with its tube shaped brick work forms part of the central Bodleian Library complex.

The Radcliffe Camera is also home to the History Faculty Library.

The University has been contacted for a response.

More follows.

