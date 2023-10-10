A cat is believed to have been killed during an aggravated burglary in Banbury in Oxfordshire.

Police were called to a property in Kings Road at 5:15am on Monday morning (9 October) after reports that two or three offenders broke into a house and stole items containing a quantity of cash.

Police say a cat belonging to a neighbour is also suspected to have been killed during the incident.

Why did Hamas strike now? In the latest quick-briefing episode, from Tel Aviv, ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine tells Julie Etchingham what you need to know

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ashley Ruane, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this burglary to please get in touch.

“Also, if you have any CCTV or doorbell footage in the area or dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43230452938.

“Alternatively, you can report information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”