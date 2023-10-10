Police officer borrows teenager's bike to chase after wanted person

A p olice officer borrowed a teenager's bike to chase after a wanted person in Eastleigh.

In a social media post on Sunday evening (October 8), Hedge End Police revealed PC Hamza from their district policing team sighted a wanted person.

However, the suspect was on a bike and made off from PC Hamza.

The officer borrowed a bike from a local helpful teenager that happened to be in the right place at the right time.

The bike allowed PC Hamza to give updates on the whereabouts of the wanted person and to conduct area searches in an area where vehicles could not access.

The wanted person was eventually caught by PC Hamza and arrested for outstanding offences.

The social media post by Hedge End Police has received dozens of comments including one from Rosemary Stevenson who said: "Well done Reece and excellent police work PC HAMZA. Good job all round."

Patricia Page commented: "Great work indeed.. Gold Star for PC HAMZA" while Ben Mead said: "Good on you Reece and well done PC Hamza!"