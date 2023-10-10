A river search for a missing 46-year-old man on the Isle of Wight has been called off.

Police, the Coastguard and Cowes Lifeboat were called to the River Medina in Newport, near to Seaclose Recreation Ground late last night (Monday 9 October), due to concerns about the mans well-being.

An extensive search took place, involving the lifeboat and its search light, as well as teams combing the shoreline.

The RNLI confirmed its lifeboat was called just after 10pm and searched the water for two hours.

Despite best efforts by authorities the man was not found.

In a statement a Cowes Lifeboat spokesperson said: "Although the lifeboat, using its search-light, extensively combed the river, especially along the stretch bordering Seaclose Recreation Ground, nothing was found.

"The lifeboat, which had launched just after 10 pm was on the water for some two hours.

"Also involved in the search, along the shore, were police and Island coastguards."

