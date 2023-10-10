A woman who distracted an elderly woman while she was putting out rubbish and then burgled her home in Portsmouth has jailed.

36-year-old Charlee Louise Frost also assaulted her 86-year-old victim, leaving her with cuts and bruises.

The court heard that on 17 May this year, the victim was putting rubbish in the bin outside of her home on Powerscourt Road when Charlee Frost asked her for directions and then left.

When the victim went back inside she saw Frost coming downstairs, claiming to have used the toilet. She later discovered her purse had been stolen.

A short time later the victim spotted Frost on Farlington Road and confronted her. She was assaulted by Frost who then used the bank card to buy items in a nearby shop.

Frost was arrested a short time later and the bank card and jewellery were recovered.

On Friday 29 September, Frost was sentenced to 20 months in prison for burglary, a further two months in prison to be served consecutively for assault, and 1 month in prison for fraud to be served concurrently. Frost was jailed for a combined total of 22 months.

Investigating officer PC Rosy Dudeney-Cotteril said: “Not only did Frost steal from the victim, but she also assaulted her.

"Thankfully, she was not more seriously hurt. This sentence sends a clear message to distraction burglars, or anyone who tries to take advantage of elderly or vulnerable people in the city, that we will investigate these incidents thoroughly to secure justice for victims.

“The impact of having your home burgled should not be underestimated, and I’m really pleased that we have secured this outcome for the victim in this case.

“We urge anyone who has been the victim of dwelling burglary or anyone who has information on burglary or stolen goods to contact us on 101 or via the Hampshire Constabulary website”.