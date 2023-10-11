06:34 National Highways South-East says the A303 west between the M3 J8 and A34 Sutton Scotney remains closed.One of two lanes also remains closed eastbound. Traffic caught within the closure is being released via the rear of the queue.

A crash involving as many as four lorries has left the A303 closed.

National Highways South-East said four lorries collided just after 4am this morning and that traffic had to be stopped in both directions on the A303 between the A34 at Sutton Scotney and the A30 at North Waltham.

Hampshire Police, SEC Ambulance and National Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene.

Hampshire Police said the A303 has been closed westbound between Jct 8 M3 and the Popham Services.

"This is likely to be closed for most of the day for recovery work and damage repair. The eastbound carriageway has one lane open."

