A driver who hit a 'devoted grandmother' on a pedestrian crossing in Hastings who later died from her injuries has been jailed for a year and a half for causing death by careless driving.

Lee Griffin, 46, was driving in St Helen’s Road when he struck the 78-year-old woman. She suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital where she later died.

The court heard that drivers travelling in the opposite direction had stopped to let the woman cross, but Griffin didn't stop, claiming he hadn't seen her as she crossed the road.

The reason he failed to see her isn't known, but police say it could have been many reasons, including travelling too fast to allow enough time to react. His vehicle, a blue Fiat Panda, also had an MOT certificate which expired in December 2020.

The pedestrian was hit as she was on the pedestrian crossing on St Helen's Road, Hastings. Credit: Google Maps

At Lewes Crown Court on September 29, Griffin admitted causing death by careless driving.

He 's been sentenced to 18 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.

Speaking after the case, Investigating Officer Tudor Wells from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a tragic case in which a local woman lost her life.

“Griffin failed to see the victim who was walking on the pedestrian crossing.

“His driving was careless and has caused devastating consequences.

“It is a reminder to all drivers that they should be attentive to all road users at all times.”

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know...