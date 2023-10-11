Play Brightcove video

CCTV captures the moment passenger Paul Capper falls between the train and platform.

CCTV footage has been released of the moment a man falls between a train and the edge of a platform as he issues a warning to other passengers.

Paul Capper says his accident which happened just seconds before the train started to move, could have cost him his life.

Train operator Great Western Railway launched an investigation but says when the train left it was safe.

Paul is now calling for urgent safety improvements.

At busier stations, staff on the platform also help to give the all clear. Credit: ITV Meridian

"My right foot, it just slipped," Paul said.

"The next thing I knew I was kicking the platform side underneath.

"I was in a lot of shock, and pain. I didn't realise how hurt I was until a few hours afterwards, and the first time I was on my own afterwards, I just cried.

"I just couldn't take in what had happened, and looking back, I was thinking why was nobody there to help me, why was I by myself, having to rescue myself."

Paul Capper is calling for urgent safety improvements.

"It's either a second staff member to wait on the platform while checks are happening," Paul added.

"It was explained to me it was a six second gap, which is the moment I fell, and managed to get back in."

Depending on the type of train at Hungerford station, the train manager or the driver are responsible for making sure it's safe to leave the station.

At other busier stations such as Newbury, Oxford, Reading and Basingstoke, staff on the platform also help give the all clear.

But unions have long argued that some stations are now less safe.

Great Western Railway say Paul slipped while the train manager was making checks on the train, and by the time he looked to check on the platform it was safe to leave.

A spokesperson said: "Safety is our first priority and all of our staff are encouraged to recognise, identify and act to reduce risks.

"Prior to a train leaving a station, pre-departure checks are carried out to ensure passengers are clear of the doors, and all are free of any hazards.

"Signage at stations also warns rail users of the risks of the railway and we encourage all to take note of these and station announcements."