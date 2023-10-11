Play Brightcove video

26 bite-sized videos have been produced to help people with long COVID

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight long Covid service hopes the 26 short films will assist with breathing difficulties and fatigue - helping people to better understand and manage symptoms.

Most people with Covid-19 feel better within a few days or weeks of their first symptoms and make a full recovery within 12 weeks. When symptoms last longer than 12 weeks it's considered to be long Covid.

The first set of videos are designed to help people understand more about normal breathing and why they may be feeling more breathless.

It highlights strategies to help people improve their breathing pattern to reduce symptoms of breathlessness and an irritable cough, as well as guidance on how to return to activity and exercise.

The second set of videos were put together to help people living with fatigue. Topics include the importance of energy management through planning and pacing of daily activities, rest, relaxation and improving sleep quality.

Karen West from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Long Covid service said:

"Although these videos were designed for patients experiencing Long Covid, the self-management techniques described would also be very useful for anyone experiencing symptoms of fatigue, or who have been diagnosed with a breathing pattern disorder such as asthma or COPD."

All videos are on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board website.

Emma Major from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Long Covid service said: "When we recorded the videos in March 2023, 1.8 million people in the UK were estimated to have Long Covid, and Long Covid symptoms are adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.5 million people.

"There are more than 200 symptoms associated with Long Covid, which may include respiratory, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, neurological and dermatological issues. People also report mental health issues; predominately depression and anxiety.

"Everyone's experience of Long Covid will be different but fatigue, breathlessness and problems with memory, concentration and other mental functions are very common."

The full series of videos can be found on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board website and on YouTube.