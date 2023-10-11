Play Brightcove video

Crowds listened to Sussex student describe Israel attacks as "beautiful". Credit: X @HeidiBachram

Sussex Police says it is investigating a rally in Brighton City Centre where pro-Palestinian activists voiced their support for Gaza's recent attack on Israel.

The main speaker has been identified as a student from Sussex University.

In a video shared on social media the student told the crowds: "As a Palestinian, yesterday was a victory.

"For freedom fighters to break out of a 15 year blockade so successfully under the inhumane genocide, it was so beautiful and inspiring to see.

"It shows us as Palestinians and it shows the world that we will always fight and we will always resist and we need to celebrate these acts of resistance because this is a success.

"Revolutionary violence initiated by Palestinians is not terrorism, it is self-defence."

Whilst the speech drew applause from the crowds, the video has been widely condemned on social media.

A University of Sussex spokesperson said: “We have received a complaint about a Sussex student expressing views on the recent attacks by Hamas in Israel.

"The University is currently seeking to establish the facts, and, if necessary, will take action in line with our policies and the law.”

Sussex Police is reviewing footage from the protest. It said: "We remain committed to ensuring any reported offences are investigated proportionately, without prejudice, and in line with legislation, while recognising the complexities and sensitivities of the issue."

It also said it has increased visibility across parts of Sussex to provide reassurance to the public, and it is working with synagogues, mosques and businesses to discuss any concerns.

The rally took place a day after militant groups crossed the border from Gaza into Israel, killing and abducting Israeli civilians, including women, children, babies and the elderly.