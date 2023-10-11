A police probe is underway after reports of bags filled with 'remains' were discovered at the edge of woods in Crawley in Sussex.

A cordon was put in place around Ewhurst Wood near Ifield Avenue on Tuesday evening. (10 October)

Sussex Police say tests are being carried out to "confirm the contents of the bag".

They have said that there is no evidence at the moment which suggests these are human remains.

A number of police cars can be seen by the field, with police also manning the cordon.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police were called to a field off Ifield Avenue in Crawley at about 5.25pm on Tuesday (10 October) to a report of bags filled with what appeared to be remains.

"The area has been cordoned off and forensic tests are underway to confirm the contents of the bag.

"There is currently no evidence to suggest they are human remains." No further information has been released at this time."

More follows.