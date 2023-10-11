A shipwreck off the coast of Eastbourne is to be forensically marked to protect it from thieves.

Historic England is using new technology to tag underwater artefacts such as the cannons from some of England’s 57 most historic and archaeologically important Protected Wreck Sites.

Included is the Klein Hollandia off the coast of Eastbourne. It was built in 1654 and owned by the Admiralty of Rotterdam. The 17th-century Dutch warship was involved in all major battles in the second Anglo-Dutch War, according to Historic England.

It lies at a depth of 32 metres on the seabed and sank after being boarded and captured by the English, during an attack on the Dutch Smyrna convoy in 1672.

By marking the artefacts, Historic England says it gives them even greater protection as they will now be traceable.

It means police will be able to link the offender to the crime scene and implement criminal proceedings.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive, Historic England, said: "Our nationally important shipwrecks tell the story of England’s maritime past.

"Underwater forensic marking of artefacts is a great leap forward in helping to protect them. We are pleased to be working with the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands on this project and to further our research into the 17th-century Dutch warship Klein Hollandia.

"International collaboration like this is so important for preserving our shared maritime heritage."

Historic England is working alongside MSDS Marine, the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE) and partners to reduce the risk and tackle heritage crime at sea.

The product has been trialled on dives this summer and is similar to the kind of traceable products used to mark lead on church roofs at risk of theft and trace artefacts back to a particular site.