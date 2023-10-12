Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery on a train in Kent.

On 26 August round 1pm, a young man boarded the train at Bat & Ball station and approached the victim who was sitting alone.

The man put on a balaclava and blocked him in before pulling out a knife and demanding the victim’s bag.

The man left the train at Eynsford with two other young men.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers believe the young man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In both cases quote reference number 352 of 28/08/2023.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."