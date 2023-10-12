A fire which ripped through an historic hotel in East Sussex was caused by a discarded cigarette, firefighters have confirmed.

Much of the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton seafront was destroyed in the fire, which broke out on Saturday 15 July.

Crews from across Sussex were called to the Grade II listed building on the Old Steine, with around 70 firefighters on the scene at the height of the blaze.

Flames spread to multiple rooms from a third floor room with heavy winds providing challenging circumstances.

Crews from across Sussex were called to Brighton seafront to tackle the fire. Credit: ITV Meridian

Around 100 people were evacuated from the building while crews tackled the flames.

An investigation by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has now concluded that the fire was "accidental" - and most likely started by a discarded cigarette which had not been completely extinguished.

A spokesperson for the service said: "East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service can confirm the fire at the Albion Hotel in Brighton on 15 July 2023 was accidental.

"A fire investigation has concluded that it was likely started by a discarded cigarette which had not been completely put out."

Work to demolish the historic hotel began at the end of July.

