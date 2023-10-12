An historic Southampton pub which featured in the Oscar winning movie Titanic, is on the verge of 'permanent closure' following a devastating fire.

Firefighters from St Mary’s, Redbridge and Hightown were called to the Platform Tavern on Town Quay at around 3am on Thursday 5 October.

On arrival crews were met with flames and smoke coming from the building.

Initially it was thought the well-known music pub would be closed for around a month, but bosses now say it could be at risk of permanent closure due to the length of time administrative and insurance processes take.

Firefighters outside the Platform Tavern on Town Quay, Southampton. Credit: ITV Meridian

On social media a post read: "The Platform Tavern is an independent Southampton business that is under threat. Please support the venue and its team.

"We've recently faced a devastating fire. This unforeseen disaster has put us on the verge of permanent closure, and we need help to reopen our doors.

"The administrative and insurance processes can take weeks , if not months, and time is a luxury we can't afford.

"The fire damage has put us in a difficult situation, and as a result, we're going to be unable to afford repairs.

"We're not giving up hope, and remain determined to reopen the Platform."

The pub has launched a campaign in the hope it can raise enough funds to reopen.

The Platform which dates from the early Victorian period, is thought to have become a public house in the in the 1860s.

The film famously featured in the James Cameron Hollywood blockbuster Titanic during one of the early scenes.

