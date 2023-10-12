Sussex Police have put out an appeal for witnesses after a cat was reported stolen.

The black and white domestic cat was last seen in the Athleston Close area of Eastbourne on September 15th.Following personal social media appeals, the owner contacted Police to report the cat as stolen on Friday, October 6th, and an investigation is now underway.

It's thought the elderly cat was taken away on a bus Credit: Sussex Police

A recent sighting has been reported in Collingwood Close, Eastbourne.

An earlier Facebook post about the cat suggests she was "taken onto the 99 Stagecoach bus three weeks ago today, 15th September, around 8.30 p.m. This was near to the Asda Store on the Pevensey Bay Road/Kingsmere area of Eastbourne."

She's said to be elderly and not in great shape, but she is microchipped.

The elderly cat has distinct black and white markings Credit: Surrey Police

Police says the cat is a beloved family pet, and they hope to locate witnesses who may have information to assist in her safe return. Anyone with information can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1074 of 06/10.